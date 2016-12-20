Lightning's Ben Bishop: Tending twine Tuesday
Bishop will start in the crease Tuesday against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bishop took an overtime loss in his last start despite allowing just two goals on 32 shots. The veteran netminder should have a decent shot at picking up a win Tuesday against a Red Wings team averaging just 2.23 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Injury to sideline him 3-4 weeks•
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Makes 30 saves in shootout loss Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Will start Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Beats Flames despite another subpar outing•
-
Lightning's Ben Bishop: Starting in goal Wednesday•