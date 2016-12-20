Lightning's Ben Bishop: Tending twine Tuesday

Bishop will start in the crease Tuesday against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bishop took an overtime loss in his last start despite allowing just two goals on 32 shots. The veteran netminder should have a decent shot at picking up a win Tuesday against a Red Wings team averaging just 2.23 goals per game on the road this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola