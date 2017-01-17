Lightning's Ben Bishop: Turns in tidy outing for win over Kings

Bishop saved 31 of 32 shots during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

After missing time with a lower-body injury, Bishop has returned to win consecutive games with just three goals allowed and a .948 save percentage. Prior to the injury, the 30-year-old goalie was struggling, so his back-to-back gems are encouraging for his prospects going forward. After all, Bishop has been a fantasy stalwart since taking over the crease for the Lightning in 2012-13.