Lightning's Ben Bishop: Wants to stay in Tampa, but open to trade

Bishop, who is an unrestricted free agent at season's end, doesn't want to be traded, but might be open to it if it would mean increased playing time elsewhere, reports NHL.com.

Bishop starts Saturday for just the second time in five games and has lost his last three straight. He has a limited no-move clause and has carried a heavy workload in each of the last three seasons. Bishop, who has been a Vezina finalist in two of the last three seasons, has not responded well to restricted game play this season. He is 11-12-3 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Bishop's fantasy value will be tied to where he lands if he's moved. In Tampa, his value will remain restricted in a time share unless he gets hot fast.