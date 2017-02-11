Lightning's Ben Bishop: Will be sent to road net Saturday

Bishop will work between the pipes Saturday for a road start against the Jets, Joe Smith of the Tamp Bay Times reports.

Both of these teams are coming off losses against Central Division opponents, with Bolts backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy staving off 37 of 38 shots from the Wild but faltering in the shootout. Now, Bishop gets rolled out versus a Jets team that ranks 10th in the league with an average of 3.07 goals per game on home ice.