Lightning's Ben Bishop: Will not return Tuesday

Bishop left Tuesday night's game against the Red Wings with a lower-body injury and will not return.

Bishop was injured while making a save on Nick Jensen in his butterfly position and saved all four shots he saw in 12:14 of ice time before leaving the game. Andrei Vasilevskiy has taken over in the Tampa Bay net and figures to be the starter going forward if Bishop's injury is anything serious.

