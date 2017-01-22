Lightning's Ben Bishop: Yields five goals in two periods versus Coyotes

Bishop allowed five goals on just 17 shots before getting pulled in a loss to the lowly Coyotes on Saturday.

The Lightning net continues to be a mess despite Bishop returning from injury this month. In four games since getting back on the ice, Bishop is 2-1-1 with a .895 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. Fortunately, Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't doing any better, so Bishop should continue to get chances to prove he deserves to be the top netminder. Regardless, Bishop is having a hugely disappointing season. He owns a 2.78 GAA and .905 save percentage just one season after posting a league-leading 2.06 GAA and .926 save percentage.