Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Signs deal with Lightning
Katchouk agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Sunday.
Katchouk had a nice season with OHL Sault Ste. Marie, finishing the 66-game campaign with 36 goals, 29 assists, and a plus-18 rating while adding 13 points in 11 playoff games. He also led the OHL this season with seven short-handed goals. The 18-year-old is known as a great all-around player, so it will be interesting to see how he fares once he gets a chance to suit up professionally.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...