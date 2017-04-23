Katchouk agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Sunday.

Katchouk had a nice season with OHL Sault Ste. Marie, finishing the 66-game campaign with 36 goals, 29 assists, and a plus-18 rating while adding 13 points in 11 playoff games. He also led the OHL this season with seven short-handed goals. The 18-year-old is known as a great all-around player, so it will be interesting to see how he fares once he gets a chance to suit up professionally.