Katchouk agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Sunday.

Katchouk had a nice season with OHL Sault Ste. Marie, finishing the 66-game campaign with 36 goals, 29 assists, and a plus-18 rating while adding 13 points in 11 playoff games. He also led the OHL this season with seven short-handed goals. The 18-year-old is known as a great all-around player, so it will be interesting to see how he fares once he gets a chance to suit up professionally.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...