Point (upper body) will be considered "legitimately day-to-day" after the All-Star break, according to coach Jon Cooper, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While it won't come before the All-Star break, Points return after a 12-game absence appears to be imminent and he'll get his first chance to crack the lineup on Jan. 31 against the Bruins. His three goals and 12 assists on the season aren't exactly dazzling, but the rookie has shown flashes of greatness and could put up better numbers if his ice time increases.