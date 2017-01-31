Point (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's meeting with the Bruins, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Point has been sidelined for Tampa's last 14 contests as he works his way back from this upper-body ailment. It should be noted that the winger has been activated off injured reserve according to the NHL media site, a sign that he could be available. If the 20-year-old is in the lineup, Gabriel Dumont, will likely be the odd man out.