Point picked up a power-play goal and added an assist while leading all forwards in ice time (19:32) during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

His minutes have taken a major leap forward in the last two games -- after averaging 15:01 for the first 31 games this season, Point skated a season-high 23:33 against Edmonton on Saturday. That's coincided with a pair of Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) absences, and with the Czech not getting it done, Point may enjoy a semi-permanent increase in ice time even when his injured teammate returns.