Point left Wednesday's game against the Canadiens with an undisclosed injury, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Point managed an assist -- albeit with a minus-2 rating -- over 19:33 of ice time before leaving the game. Vladislav Namestnikov also sustained an undisclosed ailment, prompting the Lightning to call up forwards Yanni Gourde and Erik Condra from the AHL's Crunch ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Maple Leafs -- it's not clear if Point will be ready for that one, but it'll be worth checking back closer to pregame warm-ups to see if No. 21 will be taking to the ice.