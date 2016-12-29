Point will be out for the next 4-to-6 weeks with an upper-body injury, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He's already been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. Point sustained the injury in Wednesday's game against the Canadiens. This is a crushing blow for a Lightning squad that is already thin down the middle with stud Steven Stamkos (knee) on crutches, and a couple more key wingers going down with different maladies of late. Making matters worse, Point had been averaging 2:46 on the man advantage as a rookie -- seven of his 15 points took place on the power play -- so they could be left scrambling to patch that hole. The recent call-ups of Yanni Gourde and Erik Condra will shore things up a bit, and it's likely to be Matthew Peca assuming Point's spot on the second man-advantage unit.