Point scored a second-period goal and logged 15:43 of ice time during Friday's loss to Minnesota.

After missing 14 games with an upper-body injury, Point has three tallies through his first five games back. While the goals are likely best chalked up to positive regression in the shooting percentage column (he sported an unsustainably low 4.6 mark before the injury), Point has also flashed plenty of offensive potential as a first-year pro. He's a player to watch in all settings, and it isn't out of the question to make him a speculative add in deep seasonal leagues.