Lightning's Brayden Point: Sporting cast on right hand/wrist
Point (upper body) is wearing a cast on his right hand/wrist area, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
He's out four-to-six weeks. Point was quietly putting up a decent rookie season and even seeing power-play time. He could be a sneaky play upon his return.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Leaves with injury•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Leads forwards in ice time, notches two points•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Looks good playing at center•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Helps out twice in win over Flyers•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two-point effort in win•