Lightning's Brayden Point: Takes warmups Saturday
Point (upper body) was on the ice for warmups Saturday -- ahead of a matinee against the Flyers -- Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Point is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with his injury, but there's probably no harm in letting the talented rookie skate in warmups. He's been omitted from the game-day lineup.
