Lightning's Brayden Point: Will return to lineup Tuesday
Point (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Point has missed the past 14 games due to an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old center is only worth fantasy consideration in the deepest of seasonal pools at this point.
