Point (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point has missed the past 14 games due to an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old center is only worth fantasy consideration in the deepest of seasonal pools at this point.

