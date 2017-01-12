Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Could crack lineup Thursday
Coburn is a game-time decision for Thursday night's game against the Sabres, per coach Jon Cooper.
if he does indeed return Thursday, Coburn would add some defensive depth to a Tampa Bay blueline that is struggling and has allowed 22 goals in the last four games. Either way, Coburn's five points on the season aren't likely to turn any hands, so his return should largely go unnoticed in the fantasy community.
