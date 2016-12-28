Coburn (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal.

Coburn left Friday's game against the Capitals with an undisclosed injury, but returned to practice Tuesday, and will suit up Wednesday against the Canadiens barring an unexpected setback. However, with just five points (one goal, four assists) in 35 games this season, Coburn isn't a useful option in the majority of fantasy formats.