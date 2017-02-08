Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Lights lamp to snap goalless skid
Coburn potted his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.
The marker ended a 21-game drought without lighting the lamp. Coburn also tacked on three blocked shots, a minor penalty and a hit to give fantasy owners some much-needed production. He isn't much of a scorer, and his biggest contribution in deeper pools is in the blocks (48) and hits (76) categories.
