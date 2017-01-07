Coburn will miss Saturday's matchup with the Flyers with an upper-body injury.

Coburn is described as day-to-day, which does not yet rule him out against Pittsburgh on Sunday. However, without practice time in between the two contests, it may be hard for the blueliner to get fully ready to go. Even when healthy, the 31-year-old has struggled to produce offensively as he is stuck in a 10-game pointless streak.