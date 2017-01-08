Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Ruled out Sunday
Coburn (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coburn will miss his second straight contest due to the upper-body issue, making his next chance to return Thursday against Buffalo. In his absence, Slater Koekkoek will draw into the lineup Sunday. Fortunately, the blueliner doesn't provide much offensively, so his unavailability shouldn't have a huge impact on fantasy fronts.
