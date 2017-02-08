Coburn potted his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.

The marker ended a 21-game drought without lighting the lamp. Coburn also tacked on three blocked shots, a minor penalty and a hit to give fantasy owners some much-needed production. He isn't much of a scorer, and his biggest contributions in deeper pools come in the form of blocks (48) and hits (76).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola