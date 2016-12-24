Coburn sustained an undisclosed injury in Friday's game against the Capitals, Tampa Bay beat writer Bryan Burns reports.

In a perfect example of adding insult to injury, the Bolts were shut out 4-0 by Braden Holtby and Co. in this latest contest, while Coburn and third-year sensation Jonathan Drouin, a forward, departed with second-period ailments. The Lightning don't have another game until Wednesday, when the team kicks off a five-game home stand, so you can expect Coburn and more of Tampa's walking wounded -- including notables Nikita Kucherov (lower body) and Ryan Callahan (lower body) -- to receive a thorough evaluation and hopefully rest ahead of the next contest.