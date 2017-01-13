Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Will play Thursday
Coburn (upper body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres.
Coburn will skate alongside Andrej Sustr on Tampa Bay's third pairing for Thursday's contest. The veteran blueliner only has five points in 40 games this season, so he isn't a practical option in most season-long formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Could crack lineup Thursday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Lightning's Braydon Coburn: Pots rare goal•