Coburn (upper body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres.

Coburn will skate alongside Andrej Sustr on Tampa Bay's third pairing for Thursday's contest. The veteran blueliner only has five points in 40 games this season, so he isn't a practical option in most season-long formats.

