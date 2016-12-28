Howden signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Howden, the Bolts' 27th overall pick in the 2016 Entry Draft, waited six months to sign with the big club but he's now set to be with the team for at least the next three years. The 18-year-old center is currently with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL where he's recorded 16 goals and assists apiece over 21 games. The leftie sniper is still young but given his track record of success in hockey juniors, there is plenty of excitement around what the prospect can do in the AHL and beyond.