Lightning's Brian Boyle: Appears on IR
Boyle (lower body) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Boyle had already been doubtful for games Saturday (Philadelphia) and Sunday (Pittsburgh), but he'll be eligible to return when healthy, assuming the Bolts exercise the retroactive placement option in conjunction with the seven-day IR. Boyle's absence means you're likely to see more from rookie Matthew Peca, who has produced a pair of points through his first five games in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Expected to miss pair of weekend games•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Officially ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Doubtful against Jets•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Sustains lower-body ailment Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Versatility leads to more opportunity and offense•