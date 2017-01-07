Boyle (lower body) is showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Boyle had already been doubtful for games Saturday (Philadelphia) and Sunday (Pittsburgh), but he'll be eligible to return when healthy, assuming the Bolts exercise the retroactive placement option in conjunction with the seven-day IR. Boyle's absence means you're likely to see more from rookie Matthew Peca, who has produced a pair of points through his first five games in the NHL.