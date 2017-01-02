Boyle (lower body) was described as "doubtful" for Tuesday's meeting with Winnipeg.

Losing Boyle would be a setback for the Lightning as he had snagged seven points in his last nine outings. Although the winger is averaging just 13:07 of ice time per night, he is logging minutes on both the power play (1:17) and the penalty kill (1:26), which should give him plenty of special teams opportunities once he is cleared to return.

