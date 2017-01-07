Boyle (lower body) is not likely to play in the back-to-back slate of games that starts with Saturday's road tilt against the Flyers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith is skeptical of Boyle playing this weekend -- even against the Penguins on Sunday -- since he didn't skate at all during the week. While he's far from a consistent offensive producer, we did raise our collective brow over the fact that Boyle managed four goals, a plus-2 rating and 13 hits over six games prior to sustaining the injury. Assuming he's held out for the Pennsylvania series, Boyle will have all the way until a date with the Sabres next Thursday to get healthy before the next game.

