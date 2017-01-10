Lightning's Brian Boyle: Eyeing Thursday return
Boyle (lower body) could return to action as soon as Thursday against the Sabres.
Boyle has missed Tampa Bay's last four games due to a lower-body ailment, but returned to practice Tuesday, and reportedly felt good after the on-ice workout. The veteran forward appears to be on track to return to Tampa Bay's lineup Thursday evening, but the Lightning should release another update on his status ahead of that contest.
