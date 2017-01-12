Per coach Jon Cooper, Boyle (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's home game against the Sabres. He is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Boyle's removal from IR would seem to suggest that he is more likely to go Thursday than not, but we'll go by what the team is saying and wait until just before puck drop to see if he is indeed healthy enough to play. The 32-year-old was riding a nice little two-game goal streak before going down with the injury, so we'll see if he can keep up that sort of production once he returns.