Boyle scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Lightning to a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Saturday.

The goal doesn't count toward his totals, but it underscores his clutch value to the Bolts. Boyle is an important role player and face-off man for Tampa Bay, but his overall production is never high.

