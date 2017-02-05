Lightning's Brian Boyle: Lifts team to win in shootout
Boyle scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Lightning to a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Saturday.
The goal doesn't count toward his totals, but it underscores his clutch value to the Bolts. Boyle is an important role player and face-off man for Tampa Bay, but his overall production is never high.
