Lightning's Brian Boyle: Officially ruled out for Tuesday
As expected, Boyle (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Jets on Tuesday.
Boyle will have to wait at least one more game before he can try to extend his goal streak to three. He's been surprisingly hot with seven points in his previous nine outings, but he might finally cool off after missing this matchup.
More News
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Doubtful against Jets•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Sustains lower-body ailment Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Versatility leads to more opportunity and offense•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Scores twice in first period Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Lightning's Brian Boyle: Unfit to play Wednesday•