As expected, Boyle (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Jets on Tuesday.

Boyle will have to wait at least one more game before he can try to extend his goal streak to three. He's been surprisingly hot with seven points in his previous nine outings, but he might finally cool off after missing this matchup.

