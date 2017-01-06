Boyle (lower body) is inactive for Thursday's home matchup with the Predators, Bryan Burns of tampabaylightning.com reports.

Boyle will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle through an ailment sustained on a New Year's Eve game against the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old center was in the midst of highly productive stretch -- tallying six goals and an assist in his past nine games -- prior to going down. Matthew Peca and Cedric Paquette figure to pick up minutes in Boyle's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola