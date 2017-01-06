Boyle (lower body) is inactive for Thursday's home matchup with the Predators, Bryan Burns of tampabaylightning.com reports.

Boyle will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle through an ailment sustained on a New Year's Eve game against the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old center was in the midst of highly productive stretch -- tallying six goals and an assist in his past nine games -- prior to going down. Matthew Peca and Cedric Paquette figure to pick up minutes in Boyle's absence.