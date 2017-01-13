Boyle (lower body) is set to make his return to the lineup Thursday at home against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of Lightning's official site reports.

Boyle was activated off injured reserve Thursday, and it appears Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is wasting no time in getting him back in the lineup. The 32-year-old will join Valtteri Filppula and Jonathan Drouin on the first line as the Bolts look to find twine against Buffalo's middle-of-the-pack defense.