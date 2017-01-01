Boyle left Saturday's game against the Hurricanes with a lower-body injury and will not return, Erik Erlandsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Boyle didn't return to the bench for the start of the third period and it was announced shortly thereafter that he wouldn't return to the game. The earliest reports are that he is day-to-day, but given there's been no clarification as to the nature of the ailment, his status for Tuesday's tilt with the Jets is unclear. The 32-year-old center picked up a goal on his only shot attempt over 9:07 of ice time prior to his exit.