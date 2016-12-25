Lightning's Brian Boyle: Versatility leads to more opportunity and offense
Boyle has five points, including four goals, in his last six games.
Boyle is big, strong and smart, and can play pretty much any position and role, including the PK and PP. He's in his last year of a $2 million deal and at 31, he may not be part of the Bolts' youth movement going forward. Still, Boyle has fantasy value right now given his increased role in the absence of Steven Stamkos and Ryan Callahan.
