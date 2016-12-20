Paquette (upper body) will suit up against Detroit on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paquette missed just one game with this ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the center was on a six-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 1. Given the number of guys sidelined, the 23-year-old will likely be asked to log more than his season average of 10:47 of ice time versus the Wings, which could help him end his scoring drought.