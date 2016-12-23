Paquette (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Friday night's game in Washington.

Unfortunately, the team has not provided any additional insight into what is ailing Paquette, but that could mean it's not severe and the team will allow him the Christmas recess to get healthy. J.T. Brown could see more ice time in Paquette's absence.

