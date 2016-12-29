Paquette (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Paquette is lacking a concrete timetable for his return. He's missed the past three games with the malady, but it's unlikely that folks outside of Tampa Bay or most within the fantasy community will notice his absence -- he's landed on the scoresheet just seven times in 31 games and has a minus-2 rating over that span.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola