Paquette continues to play an important role on the Lightning's penalty kill and centers the team's fourth line.

Paquette has just eight points (four goals, four assists) in 42 games, but he does have 113 hits. His recent linemates Michael Bournival and Gabriel Dumont were recently sent to the minors, but that won't alter Paquette's approach. It just doesn't produce any fantasy value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola