Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Playing relentless hockey, but not getting many points
Paquette continues to play an important role on the Lightning's penalty kill and centers the team's fourth line.
Paquette has just eight points (four goals, four assists) in 42 games, but he does have 113 hits. His recent linemates Michael Bournival and Gabriel Dumont were recently sent to the minors, but that won't alter Paquette's approach. It just doesn't produce any fantasy value.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Will suit up Thursday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Placed on IR•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Still not ready to return•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Out again Friday•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Won't play Thursday•