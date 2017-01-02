Paquette (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Jets on Tuesday.

Paquette will miss his sixth game in a row as he continues to work his way back from injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak. Considering he has a mere seven points in 31 outings, fantasy owners probably don't need to worry about picking up the 23-year-old of their waiver wires.