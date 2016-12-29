Paquette (lower body) won't play Thursday against Toronto, and remains without a definite timetable for his return to Tampa Bay's lineup, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay's depth at forward will continue to be tested while Paquette remains sidelined, but the forward's lack of offensive production -- seven points in 31 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most season-long formats. The Lightning should release another update on Paquette's status once he's fit to play.