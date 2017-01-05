Paquette (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Predators on Thursday.

Paquette has missed six games in a row while dealing with this ailment but appears to be ready to give it a go. Prior to getting hurt, the center has been bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak. Averaging just 10:57 of ice time per game, the 23-year-old's chances of ending his drought will be limited, despite facing a Nashville squad that is giving up 2.68 goals per contest.