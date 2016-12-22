Paquette (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Lightning have been decimated by injuries up front, and they reportedly may have to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Blues as a result. The nature of Paquette's ailment remains a mystery, but Tampa Bay should provide another update on the 23-year-old pivot's status ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington.