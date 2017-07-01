Lightning's Chris Kunitz: Heading south

Kunitz signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Lightning on Saturday.

Kunitz was part of all three of the Pens' Stanley Cup victories in the Sidney Crosby era and is the only active player with four titles to his name. The gritty winger has seen his role change during his time in Pittsburgh as he went from a top-line scoring threat to a third-line grinder but could get a top-six assignment with Tampa Bay. The 2016-17 season was the first time the veteran failed to break the 30-point mark since his time with the Atlanta Thrashers back in 2005-06 when he played in just two games. If he can secure a more prominent role with the Lightning, the Ferris State product should get back to being a productive fantasy option.