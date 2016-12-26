Conacher was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Friday, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

The winger has bounced between the AHL and NHL throughout the year, but this doesn't seem like the sort of move that will keep him down for long. With the Lightning having a five day break, the team sent Conacher and two other players down to get a few more games under their belt. It's likely, but not guaranteed, that they'll come back up before Wednesday's game against Montreal.