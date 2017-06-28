Lightning's Cory Conacher: Signs two-year contract

Conacher inked a two-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Wednesday worth $650,000 annually at the NHL level.

Conacher's contract will convert to a one-way deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, which could help him secure a regular role with the Lightning. For now, the 27-year-old will likely start the upcoming campaign in the minors, where he racked up 60 points and 113 PIM in 56 outings last year. The center appears to have reignited his career after a one-year stint overseas with Bern SC of the Swiss league.