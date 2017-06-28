Lightning's Cory Conacher: Signs two-year contract

Conacher inked a two-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Wednesday worth $650,000 annually at the NHL level.

Conacher's contract will convert to a one-way deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, which could help him secure a regular role with the Lightning. For now, the 27-year-old will likely start the upcoming campaign in the minors, where he racked up 60 points and 113 PIM in 56 outings last year. The center appears to have reignited his career after a one-year stint overseas with Bern SC of the Swiss league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...