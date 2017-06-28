Lightning's Cory Conacher: Signs two-year contract
Conacher inked a two-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Wednesday worth $650,000 annually at the NHL level.
Conacher's contract will convert to a one-way deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, which could help him secure a regular role with the Lightning. For now, the 27-year-old will likely start the upcoming campaign in the minors, where he racked up 60 points and 113 PIM in 56 outings last year. The center appears to have reignited his career after a one-year stint overseas with Bern SC of the Swiss league.
More News
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Headed to AHL•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Picks up pair of assists Friday•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Brought up to big club•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Sent back to minors•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Called up from minors•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Sent back to AHL•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...