Girardi signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Lightning on Saturday, TSN reports.

Girardi was bought out of his previous contract by the Rangers, which reportedly saved the Blueshirts approximately $2.9 million in cap space for the 2017-18 season. The 33-year-old will embark on his 12th year in the NHL, but this will be his first with the any other team but the Rangers. He's collected 230 points (46 goals, 184 assists) in 788 career games and assuredly will be in a top-four role, if not the right-hand man to prized rearguard Victor Hedman on the top pair.