Lightning's Dan Girardi: Secures two-year deal
Girardi signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Lightning on Saturday, TSN reports.
Girardi was bought out of his previous contract by the Rangers, which reportedly saved the Blueshirts approximately $2.9 million in cap space for the 2017-18 season. The 33-year-old will embark on his 12th year in the NHL, but this will be his first with the any other team but the Rangers. He's collected 230 points (46 goals, 184 assists) in 788 career games and assuredly will be in a top-four role, if not the right-hand man to prized rearguard Victor Hedman on the top pair.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...