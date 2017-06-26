Blujus was not extended a qualifying offer Monday by the Lightning and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Blujus was drafted by the Lightning in 2012 but never saw the ice on the NHL level. He most recently played for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL in the 2015-16 season, where he totaled 19 points in 61 games played.

